Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $128.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.42.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The company has a market capitalization of $152.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,858 shares of company stock worth $14,007,941 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 516,915 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after purchasing an additional 635,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

