Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,669 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Meet Group worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MEET. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Meet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meet Group by 3,841.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meet Group during the second quarter worth about $265,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Meet Group by 24.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 38,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Meet Group by 87.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 109,844 shares during the period. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meet Group alerts:

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meet Group stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. Meet Group Inc has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meet Group Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEET shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Meet Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Meet Group Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Meet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.