MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $368,816.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.01180964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000612 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00119043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one. MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne.

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DragonEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

