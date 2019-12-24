Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 167,615 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 223,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50.

Mega Uranium Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

