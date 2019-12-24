Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) had its price target upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Meritor stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.28. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $330,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 3,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $85,689.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 124.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritor by 7.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

