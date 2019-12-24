Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Shares of MRSN stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.65.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 130,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $8,440,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

