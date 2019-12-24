Metlife (NYSE:MET) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MET. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. Metlife has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 31,851 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metlife by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Metlife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

