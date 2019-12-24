MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

Shares of MGPI opened at $48.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.22. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $832.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.