Mi-Pay Group (LON:MPAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Mi-Pay Group PLC (LON:MPAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02), with a volume of 100175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $640,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Mi-Pay Group Company Profile (LON:MPAY)

Mi-Pay Group plc engages in assessing, managing, and mitigating fraud risks in the cardholder-not-present payment solutions market in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides an outsourced secure payment services platform for instant top up and digital content services primarily in the mobile sector.

