MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.03

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 18373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOFG. BidaskClub cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $591.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $51.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. Research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $101,005,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $798,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

