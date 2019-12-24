Millennium Management LLC Acquires 297,780 Shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 992.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,780 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of VEON by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,121,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 772,228 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of VEON in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in VEON by 116.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,297,403 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,308,939 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in VEON by 34.6% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the period. 18.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.91. VEON Ltd has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VEON Ltd will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Sberbank CIB cut shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

