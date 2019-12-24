Millennium Management LLC Buys 4,362 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 150,722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,094,000 after buying an additional 27,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 225.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFT. BidaskClub downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Stephen Albert Varga sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAFT stock opened at $93.62 on Tuesday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $103.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $215.27 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

