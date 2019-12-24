Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Seacor worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Seacor during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seacor by 325.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacor alerts:

Shares of NYSE CKH opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.80. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $51.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.84 million. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Seacor Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.