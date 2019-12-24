Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,303 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CORR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,062,000 after acquiring an additional 203,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,565,000 after purchasing an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Corenergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $600.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.