Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,159,301 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACGL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $406,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 13,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $545,039.67. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock worth $1,995,338. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

