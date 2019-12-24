Millennium Management LLC Has $752,000 Stake in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of BRT Apartments worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.82. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $34.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BRT Apartments Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

BRT Apartments Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.