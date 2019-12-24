Millennium Management LLC Has $795,000 Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 251.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,178 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cohu worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 194.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 189,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 25.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.09 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

