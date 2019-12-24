Millennium Management LLC Has $803,000 Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of FARO Technologies worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FARO Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 41.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 171.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 33,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,825,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. G.Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

FARO stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $860.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.85 and a beta of 1.71. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $90.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.57 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

