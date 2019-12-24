Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,762 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

VV stock opened at $148.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $107.34 and a 1 year high of $148.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.69.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

