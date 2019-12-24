Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 55.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHB. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 51,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

XHB stock opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1009 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

