Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,256 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,824,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,311,000 after purchasing an additional 512,964 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,442.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 394,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after buying an additional 387,815 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,072,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 366,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after acquiring an additional 183,880 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,730,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4658 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

