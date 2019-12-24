Millennium Management LLC Sells 15,802 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 79.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,802 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,556,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 514,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,583,000 after purchasing an additional 260,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $193.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average is $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $123.79 and a 52 week high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.72). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $704.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

