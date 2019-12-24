Millennium Management LLC Sells 418,263 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418,263 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 17.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD opened at $8.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Banco Bradesco SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

