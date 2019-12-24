Millennium Management LLC Sells 71,947 Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.09% of Triumph Bancorp worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBK. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Triumph Bancorp by 1,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. Triumph Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $973.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 3,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $113,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

