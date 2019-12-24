Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,550 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 453.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 23.6% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

WGO stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.64.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.79%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

