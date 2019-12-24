Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.51

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 2878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODN. ValuEngine downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $119,544.75. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Model N by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Model N by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Model N by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Model N by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

