Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MBRX. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 151.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 134.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the third quarter worth $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 430.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 676,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 235.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,680,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

