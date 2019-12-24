Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $99.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

Get Moog alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOG.A. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Moog in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

NYSE:MOG.A opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. Moog has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $765.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. Moog had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moog will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moog (MOG.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.