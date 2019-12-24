Morgan Stanley Raises Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $30.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Conagra Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $20.22 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth $271,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.