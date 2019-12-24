MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) Receives $58.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSC shares. Sidoti lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get MTS Systems alerts:

Shares of MTS Systems stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 1,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $909.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. MTS Systems has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $224.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.07 million. MTS Systems had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MTS Systems will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. MTS Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

In related news, insider David Hore acquired 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.84 per share, for a total transaction of $498,739.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 33.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in MTS Systems by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MTS Systems by 1,033.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in MTS Systems by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTS Systems by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for MTS Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTS Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.