Nano (NANO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.55 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $88.46 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00009081 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, CoinFalcon and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,313.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01756394 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.02567530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00551375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00636644 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011061 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00054034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013716 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Mercatox, Gate.io, RightBTC, CoinEx, OKEx, Binance, Kucoin, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinFalcon, Bitinka, Koinex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

