NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.60) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.55). NanoString Technologies posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 72.30% and a negative return on equity of 118.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSTG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $136,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,551. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 31,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $774,700.20. Insiders have sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $1,558,589 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 104.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

NASDAQ:NSTG remained flat at $$28.15 during trading hours on Friday. 76,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,495. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $986.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

