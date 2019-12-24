Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Sells $16,359.99 in Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 443 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $16,359.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,944 shares in the company, valued at $699,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $107,212.50.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,859 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $109,356.75.

On Monday, October 21st, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 15,701 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $628,040.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,032 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $129,064.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 target price on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Natera by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Natera by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

