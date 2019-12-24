Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena Sells 500 Shares

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $18,465.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,903 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,337.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $3,769,000.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22. Natera Inc has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera Inc will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,567,000 after buying an additional 832,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Natera by 74.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after buying an additional 2,065,977 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Natera by 24.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,310,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 199.2% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Natera by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of Natera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

