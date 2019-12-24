National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of National Bankshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $45.95 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $300.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 32.46%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 92,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in National Bankshares by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

