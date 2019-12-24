National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Given Media Impact Rating of -4.17

News stories about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of National Security Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of NSEC remained flat at $$15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. National Security Group has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $15.61.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter. National Security Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from National Security Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

In related news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey bought 7,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $100,233.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fred Clark, Jr. bought 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $97,387.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 27,561 shares of company stock worth $380,966 over the last ninety days. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

