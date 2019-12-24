Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.01 Million

Analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $107.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.34 million. Nautilus reported sales of $115.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $318.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $344.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.16 million, with estimates ranging from $267.31 million to $374.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Nautilus had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 90.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,241,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 590,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Nautilus during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nautilus by 92.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 509,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nautilus by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus stock opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Read More: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.