Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.85

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 24583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $734.16 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,335,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after buying an additional 377,654 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 699,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 167,197 shares during the period. Finally, Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94,399 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

