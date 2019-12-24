NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund (LON:NBLS) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.60

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Ltd (LON:NBLS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.60 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 92.50 ($1.22), with a volume of 2136556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.60 ($1.20).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.79.

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (LON:NBLS)

NB Global Floating Rate Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

