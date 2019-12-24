NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

On Friday, November 1st, Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $46,800.00.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 500,537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 387,710 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in NeoPhotonics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NPTN shares. TheStreet raised NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.