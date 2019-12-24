Neural Protocol (NRP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 685.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $90,584.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Neural Protocol Token Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

