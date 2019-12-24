Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $119.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.37.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock opened at $100.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock worth $54,907,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,799,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nike by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 197,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 90,471 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.