Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,621 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 12,518.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,141,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after buying an additional 28,910,916 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NIO by 672.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 220,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 192,359 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NIO by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,780,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in NIO by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,351,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 309,381 shares during the last quarter. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $1.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.76 to $1.47 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.40 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($2.65). NIO had a negative net margin of 152.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.06%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($57.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3180.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

