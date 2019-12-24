Niu Technologies (NIU) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is one of 37 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Niu Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Niu Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $214.93 million -$50.76 million -6.12 Niu Technologies Competitors $64.39 billion $2.67 billion 10.03

Niu Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Niu Technologies. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Niu Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Niu Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Niu Technologies Competitors 850 1949 2061 135 2.30

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.06%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 10.84%. Given Niu Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 4.88% 15.23% 6.86% Niu Technologies Competitors -160.50% 4.42% 1.40%

Summary

Niu Technologies rivals beat Niu Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms. As of June 30, 2018, it operated through 205 city partners with 571 franchised stores in approximately 150 cities in the People's Republic of China, as well as 18 distributors in 23 countries internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

