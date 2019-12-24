Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Receives $15.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $510,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.01. 9,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.02. Novavax has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

