Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.60

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 5963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $105.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novoheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novoheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.