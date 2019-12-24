NULS Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, DragonEX, Binance and Bit-Z. NULS has a market cap of $18.10 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, QBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

