NuShares Price Down 21.9% Over Last 7 Days (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 20% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,594.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

