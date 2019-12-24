OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of OFS Capital worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in OFS Capital by 3,350.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. OFS Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $155.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.60.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. OFS Capital had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on OFS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

