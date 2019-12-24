OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of OPTN opened at $9.84 on Friday. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $402.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.74.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

